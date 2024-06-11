UNC Basketball Coaches Watch New Target Display Unselfishness
Three weeks after receiving an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis, it appears that Derek Dixon, a creative playmaker at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., has captured more of the Tar Heels' attention at this week's NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando.
According to Relentless Hoops' Trent Markwith, UNC basketball coaches were among several powerhouse recruiting teams and others sitting courtside on Tuesday afternoon to scout — and to make appearances in recruiting battles, no doubt — the abundance of top-tier talent in a contest Dixon put his full repertoire as a floor general and sharpshooter on display.
Dixon finished the game with 22 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, and three steals.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star's "unselfishness" as a facilitator and instincts as a bucket-getter drew high praise from Phenom Hoops' Patrick O'Brien afterward. Here's a snippet of O'Brien's takeaways from Dixon's standout play:
"Dixon really impressed me with his overall feel, being a valuable asset all over the court for his team. [He] played under control, with a great pace, let plays develop, and really showcased his unselfishness and ability to find teammates...[He] didn’t force much with his shots, driving and kicking on several occasions for open shots. Off the ball, he was just as effective, finding open spots and knocking down shots with range. Really good showing in this game."
It's a safe bet the UNC basketball eyes in attendance are now even more delighted to have Dixon, still a relatively hidden gem at No. 61 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, on their list of potential prizes. And judging by the rising high school senior's comments after landing the offer from Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels are squarely in the mix for his increasingly coveted services.
"Playing for a storied program like UNC would be great," Dixon told Zagsblog's Charlie Parent. "They play in a great conference and are historically one of the best teams in the country year after year, so being recruited by a school like that is awesome."