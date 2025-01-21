Prediction Flips in UNC Basketball Pursuit of Top Recruit Caleb Wilson
Across five recruiting cycles as UNC basketball head coach, Hubert Davis has landed three composite five-star prospects in current Tar Heel talents Elliot Cadeau (2023), Ian Jackson (2024), and Drake Powell (2024).
If the recent wave of insider predictions proves correct, Davis will add a fourth five-star to his tally on Thursday in the form of Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson, ranking No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. The pro-Tar Heel picks include one of the flipped variety in the Rivals FutureCast, as many folks have turned from favoring fellow blueblood Kentucky.
Wilson, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound versatile phenom whose third finalist is Ohio State, hasn't revealed a time for his Thursday announcement. Meanwhile, as HS Top Recruits noted this week, despite UNC's sudden shift in standing as the newly perceived frontrunner, there's not enough intel to entirely rule out Kentucky at this juncture:
"I have heard a lot of people believe that UNC will be the ultimate landing spot for Caleb Wilson now. It's about 70-30 right now leaning UNC with the sources I have. Many on Kentucky’s side remain hopeful though."
The 247Sports Crystal Ball contains one prediction. It comes courtesy of top insider Travis Branham, who seemed to spark the Tar Heel chatter when he entered his "high confidence" pick on Saturday morning.
Plus, three of the four Rivals FutureCast picks, including the pair that popped up in the past two days, align with Branham's forecast.
That said, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine continues to favor the Wildcats to come out on top for Wilson.
UNC basketball, a persistent Caleb Wilson suitor for over a year and a half now, has already reeled in two 2025 prizes in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis.
