Former UNC Basketball Gem Sees Season-Best Outing in Charlotte
With Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris Jr. nursing hamstring injuries, Orlando Magic reserve guard and 2019-20 UNC basketball sensation Cole Anthony enjoyed a season-high 27 minutes of action on Monday night as the Magic improved to 12-7 via a 95-84 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets (6-11).
ALSO READ: UNC Freshman Delivers Clutch Splash From Downtown
And Anthony, who came off the board No. 15 overall to Orlando at the 2020 NBA Draft after earning All-ACC honors as a rookie in Chapel Hill, made the most of the opportunity in what has thus far been his least-active professional campaign.
He finished with a season-high 16 points in Charlotte, shooting 6-for-12 from the field, 2-for-4 from deep, and 2-for-3 at the line. Plus, he grabbed a team-high eight rebounds while dishing out four assists and committing only one turnover.
After posting at least 11.6 points per game in each of his first four seasons in the league, Anthony is currently averaging only 4.5 points, 2.2 boards, and 1.7 dimes across a career-low 10.3 minutes per outing. However, he still appears to have a spot in the rotation, appearing in all but two of the Orlando Magic's contests to date.
Anthony and the Magic, who have won nine of their past 10 despite being without the services of centerpiece forward Paolo Banchero (torn oblique) since late October, next host the Chicago Bulls (7-11) and their 2018-19 UNC basketball one-and-done guard, Coby White, at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.
ALSO READ: UNC Swings Second-Largest Comeback Win in Program History
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more NBA Tar Heel updates and other UNC basketball news.