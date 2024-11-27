UNC Basketball Portal Shortcomings Come Back to Bite Tar Heels
UNC basketball didn't land the formidable post presence it seemingly needed from the transfer portal in the offseason. As a result, the No. 12-ranked Tar Heels (4-2, 0-0 ACC) have seen opposing big men tally double-doubles of the 20-10 variety in their two losses to as many ranked opponents they've faced.
Kansas graduate center Hunter Dickinson totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds against the visiting Tar Heels on Nov. 8, helping to power the No. 1 Jayhawks' 92-89 victory.
And on Tuesday night, Hubert Davis' undersized fourth UNC basketball squad suffered an 85-72 defeat at the hands of No. 4 Auburn in their Maui Invitational semifinal bout. Indeed, the Tigers enjoyed 23 points, 19 boards, and three blocks from their fifth-year collegian down low in the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Johni Broome.
Auburn outrebounded UNC, 42-35. Plus, the Tar Heels received only two points and two rebounds from their starter at the five-spot, junior forward Jalen Washington.
Sure, junior forward Ven-Allen Lubin, who announced his transfer to UNC after the staff in Chapel Hill came up empty in countless other big-man portal pursuits, delivered an encouraging performance in his 23 minutes off the bench, finishing with 10 points and nine boards.
But as many Tar Heel supporters feared back in the spring, the presences of Washington and Lubin, effectively serving as the program's only offseason addition with any shot of replacing legendary UNC basketball double-double producer Armando Bacot, just haven't been sufficient against big-time foes with giant-sized weapons.
The Tar Heels are now set to face unranked Michigan State in the Maui Invitational third-place game, tipping off in the Lahaina Civic Center at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
ALSO READ: Former UNC Gem Sees Season-Best Outing in Charlotte
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.