Potential Two-Sport Tar Heel Prize Visits UNC Football Program
It feels as though Reidsville High School (N.C.) dual-sport junior sensation Kendre Harrison has been at about half of the UNC football program's home games since he landed an offer from Mack Brown and his staff well over a year ago. Perhaps that's a bit of a stretch. Nevertheless, it's more than obvious by now that the 6-foot-7, 245-pound bruiser enjoys spending time in Chapel Hill.
On Saturday morning, Harrison posted the latest version of his now-routine message: "At UNC today! GDTBATH." He's in Kenan Stadium watching the Tar Heels (3-2, 0-1 ACC) host the Pitt Panthers (4-0, 0-0 ACC).
UNC hopes to get back on the right track following back-to-back losses to James Madison and rival Duke.
Harrison ranks No. 9 overall and No. 1 among tight ends on the 247Sports 2026 Football Composite.
The site lists the chiseled backboard-destroyer as a center on the hardwood, as Harrison appears at No. 47 overall and No. 5 among big men on the 247Sports 2026 Basketball Composite.
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew formally entered the Kendre Harrison sweepstakes with an offer of their own back in June.
He's currently down to a top six of UNC, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida State, and Oregon.
At the time of this article's publishing, the UNC football team is locked in a 17-17 tie against Pitt at the half.
