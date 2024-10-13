UNC Basketball Recruiters Visit Finnish Reclass Candidate
Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star junior Miikka Muurinen, a 2026 UNC basketball target since late July, way well end up in the 2025 class. The 17-year-old, who turns 18 in March, has recently noted that he'll decide on whether or not to reclassify based on his performances this season as a prep.
Either way, a visit by UNC basketball coaches at his school this past week, as reported by HS Top Recruits on Sunday afternoon, indicates that the Tar Heels are still in hot pursuit of the 6-foot-10, 185-pound forward from Finland.
Miikka Muurinen ranks No. 12 overall, No. 2 among power forwards, and No. 2 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Thus far, the polished stretch-four prospect has taken official visits to Arkansas, Michigan, and Utah, three of his 10 high-major suitors. For now, Muurinen doesn't have a list of finalists in his recruitment or an advertised decision timeline.
He's on a six-deep Tar Heel offer sheet in the 2026 cycle, along with Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Grayson High School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Holt, Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., and a Reidsville High School (N.C.) dual-sport standout in four-star forward Kendre Harrison.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.