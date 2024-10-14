UNC Basketball Pops By for In-State Prep Ahead of Announcement
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew hosted Isaiah Denis in late September, just a few days after the Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star senior set his Nov. 2 decision date. And last week, Tar Heel coaches visited him at his school, as did Ohio State and Wake Forest, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard told HS Top Recruits on Monday.
ALSO READ: UNC Recruiters Visit Finnish Reclass Candidate
Denis' top 10 consists of UNC, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Kansas, Pitt, and Mississippi State. He unveiled that list in early August, not long after he reported his UNC basketball offer.
Earlier this month, one week after checking out the Tar Heels in person, Denis visited Wake Forest. This past weekend, Tennessee hosted him for an official visit, and Kansas is now gearing up for its chance to impress the athletic backcourt talent in Lawrence this weekend.
Isaiah Denis ranks No. 62 overall, No. 9 among combo guards, and No. 2 among North Carolina prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
For now, no 247Sports Crystal Ball picks exist in the race.
Meanwhile, the 2025 UNC basketball recruiting class contains one early pledge in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, who boasts a No. 47 overall composite ranking and revealed his commitment to Davis & Co. less than three weeks ago.
ALSO READ: UNC Junior Guard Sets One Bar Extremely High
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.