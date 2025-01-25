All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Rookie Bounces Back in Big Way Against Boston College

UNC basketball cannot afford another slump from guard Ian Jackson this season.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
One explanation for the UNC basketball team's two-game losing streak entering Saturday afternoon's home bout against the Boston College Eagles was the back-to-back single-digit scoring performances by Ian Jackson after the electrifying Tar Heel freshman had routinely reached 20 points across the previous four weeks.

Likewise, one reason UNC managed to snap its skid with a 102-96 overtime win over the Eagles was Jackson's reemergence as a big-time bucket-getter.

Jackson finished with 19 points in UNC's dramatic must-have victory, shooting 8-for-13 from the field, 2-for-3 beyond the arc, and 1-for-3 at the foul line. He added one assist and one steal, committing zero turnovers across his 28 minutes as a starter.

And if not for the 19-year-old's 15 points in the second half, including a critical three-point play to pull the Tar Heels to within one point of Boston College at 82-81 with 3:25 remaining on the clock, fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis might have some serious explaining to do right now.

After all, the Eagles (9-11, 1-8 ACC) sit No. 17 in the 18-team ACC standings, having now lost six straight, and their only win in conference action was against the still-winless Miami Hurricanes.

UNC (13-8, 6-3 ACC) will now gear up for a road battle against the Pitt Panthers (13-6, 4-4 ACC) at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

