All Tar Heels

RJ Davis Close to Jump on All-Time UNC Basketball Scoring List

The fifth-year UNC basketball guard could leapfrog former teammate Armando Bacot in the next game or two.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard RJ Davis
UNC basketball guard RJ Davis / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

UNC basketball star RJ Davis hasn't enjoyed a sizzling start to his graduate campaign in Chapel Hill. However, the 23-year-old New York native has heated up a smidge of late, including 46 points across the unranked Tar Heels' loss to Florida and win over UCLA last week.

ALSO READ: Potential Tar Heel Recruiting Prize Caleb Wilson Set for January Decision

Now, he sits No. 3 among the program's all-time scorers as the Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC) prepare to wrap up their non-conference slate via a home game against the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7, 0-0 CAA) at 8 p.m. ET Sunday (ACC Network). Davis' 2,310 career points are only 37 shy of No. 2 on the list in his former four-year UNC basketball teammate, Armando Bacot.

Should the defending ACC Player of the Year match his season average of 18.5 points between the squad's next two outings, including a road bout against the Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 1-1 ACC) on New Year's Day, he would tie the mark that Bacot posted across his five-year career. Of course, 38 points or more against Campbell — his career-high game total is 42 — would move Davis into No. 2 alone.

It's unlikely — albeit still conceivable — that Davis will reach the ACC-record 2,872 points that UNC basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough delivered as a 2005-09 Tar Heel.

Even if Hubert Davis' fourth squad makes a deep run in March to log 40 games by the time the former five-star recruit's final college season is all said and done, RJ Davis would need to eclipse 20 points per contest from here on out to overtake Tyler Hansbrough.

ALSO READ: Five-Star 2026 Forward Cameron Holmes Confirms Tar Heels Remain in Mix

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball