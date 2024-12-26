RJ Davis Close to Jump on All-Time UNC Basketball Scoring List
UNC basketball star RJ Davis hasn't enjoyed a sizzling start to his graduate campaign in Chapel Hill. However, the 23-year-old New York native has heated up a smidge of late, including 46 points across the unranked Tar Heels' loss to Florida and win over UCLA last week.
Now, he sits No. 3 among the program's all-time scorers as the Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC) prepare to wrap up their non-conference slate via a home game against the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7, 0-0 CAA) at 8 p.m. ET Sunday (ACC Network). Davis' 2,310 career points are only 37 shy of No. 2 on the list in his former four-year UNC basketball teammate, Armando Bacot.
Should the defending ACC Player of the Year match his season average of 18.5 points between the squad's next two outings, including a road bout against the Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 1-1 ACC) on New Year's Day, he would tie the mark that Bacot posted across his five-year career. Of course, 38 points or more against Campbell — his career-high game total is 42 — would move Davis into No. 2 alone.
It's unlikely — albeit still conceivable — that Davis will reach the ACC-record 2,872 points that UNC basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough delivered as a 2005-09 Tar Heel.
Even if Hubert Davis' fourth squad makes a deep run in March to log 40 games by the time the former five-star recruit's final college season is all said and done, RJ Davis would need to eclipse 20 points per contest from here on out to overtake Tyler Hansbrough.
