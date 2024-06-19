UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Set to Watch Hard-Nosed Recruit
At last week's NBA Top 100 Camp in Florida, Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) rising senior Acaden Lewis drew a relatively deep crowd of high-profile college coaches considering the 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard's mere four-star rating. The impressed onlookers included the UNC basketball staff, leading to an offer from head coach Hubert Davis a couple of days later.
RELATED: Latest UNC Recruiting Race Heats Up Quickly
Now, up 30 spots since the beginning of June to No. 49 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and sitting at No. 34 in the eyes of 247Sports alone, Lewis is knocking on the door for a fifth star by his name. So, it's no surprise the Tar Heels and others are essentially lining up to watch him play again, this time in his city.
According to the following post from MADE Hoops' Colby Giacubeno on Wednesday, 11 head coaches are on tap to check out Lewis in action this weekend at the DC Live prep showcase.
The big names on that list include Hubert Davis, entering his fourth season at the helm in Chapel Hill, and his top rival on Tobacco Road in third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That's not to mention back-to-back UConn national champion Dan Hurley, Alabama's Nate Oats, Tennessee's Rick Barnes, and Kentucky's Mark Pope.
Giacubeno also notes that Lewis has already visited Kentucky and will be at UConn for an unofficial visit next week.
Acaden Lewis is a swift bucket-finder, able to create his own shot at all three levels with pro-like moves, and has drawn high praise from several national recruiting analysts for his relentlessly tough-minded approach every time he steps foot on the court.
He's one of 15 on the 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet, although one of those targets, five-star guard Isiah Harwell, recently eliminated the Tar Heels from contention in his recruitment.
Davis and his crew are still looking for their first commit in the cycle.
ALSO READ: UNC Extends Offer to Elite Prep, Lifelong Tar Heel Fan