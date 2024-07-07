Spurs Add Another UNC Basketball Product Named Harrison
Evidently, having just one Tar Heel Harrison on the roster isn't enough for the San Antonio Spurs. At the NBA Draft last month, they selected 2023-24 UNC basketball forward Harrison Ingram with the No. 48 overall pick.
And on Saturday night, the franchise was part of a three-team trade that sends 2010-12 UNC basketball forward Harrison Barnes to San Antonio from the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings receive prized free agent DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. San Antonio comes away with Barnes and a future pick swap with Sacramento. Also part of the trade, the Kings are sending Chris Duarte, two second-round draft picks, and cash to the Chicago Bulls.
Harrison Barnes, the oldest active NBA Tar Heel at age 32, and the 21-year-old Harrison Ingram, set to be the youngest UNC basketball talent in the league next season, should enjoy the opportunity to play alongside one another as fellow Tar Heels. Plus, each will be in position to reap whatever rewards come from being part of the Victor Wembanyama experience.
San Antonio marks Barnes' fourth team as a pro. The former No. 7 overall draft pick won an NBA championship in his third of four seasons with the Golden State Warriors before spending a few years with the Dallas Mavericks and the past six in Sacramento.
This past season, Barnes averaged 12.2 points per outing as a full-time starter. He's played all 82 regular season games in each of his past two campaigns.