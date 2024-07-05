UNC Basketball Great Takes Coaching Talents to Denver
After Shammond Williams wrapped up his playing career, including almost a decade in the NBA and several years overseas, the 1994-98 UNC basketball backcourt standout landed his first coaching job as an assistant at Furman in 2012-13. He then spent three seasons at Tulane and one at Western Kentucky before heading to Old Dominion in 2021 as an assistant for the Lady Monarchs, his first stint in women's college hoops.
Now, the 49-year-old Williams is back on the men's side, as the Denver basketball program announced his addition to Jeff Wulbrun's Pioneers staff this week.
"As we look to continue to progress as a program, experience is a necessity in building a staff and competing for championships," Wulbrun noted about the hiring of Williams. "Shammond's presence will immensely benefit our student-athletes. He played in the NBA for nine seasons and had a 16-year pro career. He played for Dean Smith at North Carolina, where he participated in three Final Fours and was the all-time leader in five statistical categories when he left UNC. He has also coached at the D-I level for eight years.
"His experience will be beneficial in so many areas on and off the court..."
Shammond Williams, a native of Greenville, S.C., who spent part of the 2002-03 season with the Denver Nuggets, sure sounds thrilled about the chance to return to Colorado.
"My family and I are eager to come back to the Mile High City," he said in the press release, "and represent The University of Denver and Pioneer family. "