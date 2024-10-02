Stock-Rising Prospect Drops UNC Basketball From Finalists
Until recently, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) senior guard Acaden Lewis was eyeing a trip to Chapel Hill for an official visit with his UNC basketball suitors this weekend. Plus, Hubert Davis' Tar Heels landed in the final four that the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star named in September after hosting him for an unofficial visit in late June.
But as On3's Joe Tipton reported on Tuesday afternoon, Lewis is suddenly down to three powerhouse options: UConn, Duke, and Kentucky.
He's already taken an official visit to UConn. And now, instead of the initially scheduled UNC basketball tour, the crafty talent will be on Tobacco Road for an official visit with Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils in Durham.
Lewis, who received an offer from the Tar Heels in early June and has climbed 36 notches to No. 36 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite since then, also plans to check out Kentucky on an official visit and is looking to announce a winner in early November.
Meanwhile, Hubert Davis and his crew are fresh off securing their first 2025 pledge in the form another surging perimeter prospect from Washington, D.C., Gonzaga College High School four-star Derek Dixon, who ranks No. 47 in the class. He revealed his commitment to the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Virginia and Vanderbilt last week.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.