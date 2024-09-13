All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Target Cancels One Visit Ahead of Decision

The UNC basketball staff looks like the favorite to land a crafty 2025 guard.

It appears the UNC basketball recruiters were probably the last suitors to host Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard Derek Dixon before the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star reveals his college choice.

On Thursday, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported that Dixon has called off his official visit with Arizona that was slated for this weekend. The news comes just a handful of days after the stock-riser returned from his trip to Chapel Hill, where he posed in Tar Heel threads alongside his family.

His only other official visit as a senior was to Vanderbilt at the end of August.

Dixon, down to a top six of UNC, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Virginia, Syracuse, and Pitt since late July while eyeing a potential announcement when he turns 18 on Sept. 27, now ranks No. 47 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. That's 25 spots higher than where he sat when he received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis on May 20.

The polished backcourt talent's time with the Tar Heels coincided with the official visit of another priority UNC target in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, a versatile prep boasting a No. 27 overall composite ranking.

Perhaps Davis & Co.'s recent efforts with Dixon and Khamenia will result in the program's first wins in the 2025 arena.

