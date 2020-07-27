What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates
Quierra Luck
AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!
Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding Cole Anthony, Men's Basketball first looks, and Tar Heels heading overseas.
- Cole Anthony, 'Committing to North Carolina will Affect Me for the Next 40 Years of My Life"
- A 'one and done' having an attachment to a school may seem rare but for Cole Anthony, this was a life-long decision.
- First Looks: UNC Men's Basketball Practice
- As the world waits for the final determination of fall athletics, North Carolina Men and Women's basketball has infiltrated Chapel Hill to prepare for two incredible seasons.
- UNC Basketball: A Family
- Two high-level recruits just mentioned that one of the biggest criteria they are looking for in making a college decision is a family environment. They're in luck, because UNC has cornered the market on 'family'.
- Roy and Wanda Williams Funds Spring Scholarships
- The donation will fund scholarships of spring sports seniors whose seasons were cut short due to COVID-19
- Former Tar Heel Justin Watts Announces Signing with Dutch Basketball Team, Donar
- Professional basketball player and former Tar Heel Justin Watts announced the continuation of his professional basketball career overseas.
- Four-Star DE Keeshawn Silver Aims For Basketball & Football Career; SI All-American Breaks Down His Game
- Sports Illustrated has named Keeshawn Silver as an All-American candidate. Check out John Garcia's break down of his game.
- UNC Basketball: 2019-20 Career Stats in Review - Points
- A look back at career points scored for the 2019-20 UNC Basketball roster following the season.
- NCAA Moves Forward with DI Women's Basketball; Weighing All Options
- The NCAA is progressing forward with the 2020-2021 women's basketball season.
- Nine Tar Heels Make 2020 MLB Opening Day Rosters
- With MLB Opening Day 2020 upon us, nine different Tar Heel alums are on rosters.
- NBA First Looks: Bucks' Marvin Williams Ready for Championship Run
- After resting due to COVID-19, Marvin Williams is looking to dominate in Orlando and walk away with the trophy.
