Three Defensive Stars Giving UNC a Huge Edge This Season

With the season opener just over a month away, questions about North Carolina’s front court have circulated.

Corey Davis

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis speaks at press conference during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
After notable roster changes this offseason, the Tar Heels enter 2025 with uncertainty on one side of the ball. But if there’s one reason for optimism, it’s the size and skill of their front line. UNC boasts three 6-foot-10 forwards–Caleb Wilson, Jarin Stevenson, and James Brown–who together give the program a rare combination of offensive versatility and defensive presence.

In today’s game, teams can’t just rely on size. Bigs have to defend in space, finish around the rim, and contribute across the floor. This Carolina trio checks all those boxes with energy and purpose. Their combined length changes passing lanes. Opponents will quickly realize that attacking the basket becomes far more difficult with at least one of these three anchors waiting inside.

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots the ball
Caleb Wilson

Caleb Wilson stands out in the group as a five-star freshman with star potential. Projected at 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game on 48% shooting, Wilson has the agility to guard multiple positions and the length to erase shots at the rim. 

His scoring and ability to run the floor add offensive flair, but his true value may lie in protecting the paint for a defense that has lacked consistency in recent seasons.

Jarin Stevenson

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) celebrates with forward Jarin Stevenson (15)
Jarin Stevenson brings returning experience and composure. After showing hints in his freshman and sophomore campaigns, the junior looks ready. Coming off a season with Alabama, he is expected to average 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while stretching defenses with 35% shooting from three. 

Stevenson’s ability to space the floor offensively forces opponents to respect him outside, while his improved timing as a rim protector ensures he’s just as impactful on the other end. He represents the modern big man who is capable of anchoring a defense and punishing mismatches offensively.

James Brown

Feb 19, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward James Brown (2) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sophomore James Brown may be the most underrated of the three, but he plays with relentless energy. Sitting at 6.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, including 2.3 offensive boards, Brown embraces the grunt work and brings toughness on the inside. He gives UNC second-chance opportunities offensively and this season should carve out a role as a physical defensive anchor.

Together, Wilson, Stevenson, and Brown form a front-court core that could build UNC’s identity. Offensively, they provide balance by scoring inside, stretching the floor, and creating second chances. Defensively, their collective length, athleticism, and toughness give Carolina a chance to dominate opponents.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis is shown during practice before their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, the Tar Heels won’t just lean on guard play or outside shooting. With three bigs who can score, defend, and dominate the paint, UNC’s strength may come from the inside out.

