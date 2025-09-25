Three Defensive Stars Giving UNC a Huge Edge This Season
After notable roster changes this offseason, the Tar Heels enter 2025 with uncertainty on one side of the ball. But if there’s one reason for optimism, it’s the size and skill of their front line. UNC boasts three 6-foot-10 forwards–Caleb Wilson, Jarin Stevenson, and James Brown–who together give the program a rare combination of offensive versatility and defensive presence.
In today’s game, teams can’t just rely on size. Bigs have to defend in space, finish around the rim, and contribute across the floor. This Carolina trio checks all those boxes with energy and purpose. Their combined length changes passing lanes. Opponents will quickly realize that attacking the basket becomes far more difficult with at least one of these three anchors waiting inside.
Caleb Wilson
Caleb Wilson stands out in the group as a five-star freshman with star potential. Projected at 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game on 48% shooting, Wilson has the agility to guard multiple positions and the length to erase shots at the rim.
His scoring and ability to run the floor add offensive flair, but his true value may lie in protecting the paint for a defense that has lacked consistency in recent seasons.
Jarin Stevenson
Jarin Stevenson brings returning experience and composure. After showing hints in his freshman and sophomore campaigns, the junior looks ready. Coming off a season with Alabama, he is expected to average 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while stretching defenses with 35% shooting from three.
Stevenson’s ability to space the floor offensively forces opponents to respect him outside, while his improved timing as a rim protector ensures he’s just as impactful on the other end. He represents the modern big man who is capable of anchoring a defense and punishing mismatches offensively.
James Brown
Sophomore James Brown may be the most underrated of the three, but he plays with relentless energy. Sitting at 6.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, including 2.3 offensive boards, Brown embraces the grunt work and brings toughness on the inside. He gives UNC second-chance opportunities offensively and this season should carve out a role as a physical defensive anchor.
Together, Wilson, Stevenson, and Brown form a front-court core that could build UNC’s identity. Offensively, they provide balance by scoring inside, stretching the floor, and creating second chances. Defensively, their collective length, athleticism, and toughness give Carolina a chance to dominate opponents.
This season, the Tar Heels won’t just lean on guard play or outside shooting. With three bigs who can score, defend, and dominate the paint, UNC’s strength may come from the inside out.
