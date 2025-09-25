The Difference an Offseason Can Make: Henri Veesaar’s Interior Presence
The offseason can either make or break a team's chances at doing well once the season officially gets underway. Some schools may land the right pieces that fuel the program toward a national championship, but then others miss out completely on the players needed to make a change, and then eventually, not perform well.
For UNC, it has hit the right spots, and the help of General Manager Jim Tanner, the first person to hold such a position in program history, has bolstered Hubert Davis and the rest of the staff.
North Carolina has brought in the following transfers: Jonathan Powell, Jarin Stevenson, Luka Bogavac, Kyan Evans, Ivan Matlekovic and then, there's Henri Veesaar. Veesaar, the 7-foot center from Tallinn, Estonia, played for Arizona his first two years of college basketball, but after coming off the bench and performing well under Head Coach Tommy Lloyd, he averaged 9.4 points, five rebounds and 1.3 assists. The former Wildcat shot 59.2 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from the three-point line.
Veesaar will serve as the anchor to UNC's defense and offense. His potential to run pick-and-rolls plus pick-and-pops with guards Kyan Evans and Seth Trimble adds a dynamic that North Carolina did not show last season with its centers — well, for one, it did not have anyone like Veesaar. When Arizona took on the Duke Blue Devils, he scored 13 points and added six rebounds and a block — shooting 3/6 from the field and 7/8 from the charity stripe.
North Carolina's Problem Has Been Relieved
Without Veesaar, the Tar Heels would still have reliable options to go to, but having him gives the frontcourt stability, especially when you consider he is an upperclassman, too. It will be interesting to see how he meshes with freshman Caleb Wilson, Stevenson, High, Brown, and Matlekovic — Davis can become really creative with how he uses his six big men.
The thought of Veesaar with Brown, or him and Matlekovic, gives glimpses of what could happen in the future — two bigs on the floor for Davis, 6-foot-10 or taller.
UNC will have a lot to figure out as time progresses, but one thing is for sure is the arrival of Veesaar will bring value to the roster in the long run.
