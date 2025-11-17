UNC Stays Put in AP Poll, Climbs Higher in Coaches Poll
The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll are released every Monday, giving hoop fans—especially Tar Heel loyalists—fresh updates on Carolina’s national standing.
North Carolina, now 4-0 with an impressive win over Kansas on Nov. 7, picked up routine victories over Radford and NC Central last week. As a result, the Tar Heels held steady at No. 18 in the AP Poll and moved up one spot to No. 19 in the Coaches Poll (up from No. 20).
Up next, North Carolina hosts Navy at the Dean Smith Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. It will be the Tar Heels’ final home game before a stretch away from Chapel Hill, including the Fort Myers Tip-Off against St. Bonaventure and No. 17 Michigan State next week. Carolina returns home Dec. 7 to face Georgetown at 5 p.m.
Last Time Out for North Carolina
North Carolina put on another dominant display before a lively home crowd at the Dean Smith Center, cruising to a 97-53 win over NC Central. The Tar Heels’ frontcourt set the tone from the opening tip, as Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar were too much for the Eagles to handle.
Wilson anchored the victory, turning in a highly efficient double-double with 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Veesaar joined him with his second double-double of the year, recording 12 points, 11 boards and swatting a game-high five shots.
The two combined to control the paint, where Carolina outscored NC Central 36-12 and posted a commanding 51-30 advantage on the glass. UNC’s 14 blocks were more than it had in its previous three outings combined, a testament to its presence down low.
Several other Tar Heels contributed to the stat sheet in the rout. Zayden High provided a spark with 11 points and two blocks, while Jarin Stevenson added five points, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal off the bench, giving Carolina valuable energy in reserve minutes.
After a cold shooting night from deep against Radford, North Carolina’s long-range threats found their rhythm. The Tar Heels knocked down 11 of 28 attempts from beyond the arc, including an impressive 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) in the second half. Derek Dixon led the outside barrage, draining all three of his three-point tries for nine points. Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac each connected on a pair of threes as well.
With the win, North Carolina continued its offensive tear to open the season, surpassing the 80-point mark for the fourth consecutive time and hitting 90-plus points for the second game.
