UNC Stays Put in AP Poll, Climbs Higher in Coaches Poll

North Carolina held its position in the AP Top 25 but climbed in the Coaches Poll after a strong week, continuing its unbeaten start and building momentum ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Navy.

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) brings the ball up court against the Radford Highlanders in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) brings the ball up court against the Radford Highlanders in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll are released every Monday, giving hoop fans—especially Tar Heel loyalists—fresh updates on Carolina’s national standing.

North Carolina, now 4-0 with an impressive win over Kansas on Nov. 7, picked up routine victories over Radford and NC Central last week. As a result, the Tar Heels held steady at No. 18 in the AP Poll and moved up one spot to No. 19 in the Coaches Poll (up from No. 20).

Up next, North Carolina hosts Navy at the Dean Smith Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. It will be the Tar Heels’ final home game before a stretch away from Chapel Hill, including the Fort Myers Tip-Off against St. Bonaventure and No. 17 Michigan State next week. Carolina returns home Dec. 7 to face Georgetown at 5 p.m.

Last Time Out for North Carolina

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives to the basket against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina put on another dominant display before a lively home crowd at the Dean Smith Center, cruising to a 97-53 win over NC Central. The Tar Heels’ frontcourt set the tone from the opening tip, as Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar were too much for the Eagles to handle.

Wilson anchored the victory, turning in a highly efficient double-double with 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Veesaar joined him with his second double-double of the year, recording 12 points, 11 boards and swatting a game-high five shots. 

The two combined to control the paint, where Carolina outscored NC Central 36-12 and posted a commanding 51-30 advantage on the glass. UNC’s 14 blocks were more than it had in its previous three outings combined, a testament to its presence down low.

Several other Tar Heels contributed to the stat sheet in the rout. Zayden High provided a spark with 11 points and two blocks, while Jarin Stevenson added five points, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal off the bench, giving Carolina valuable energy in reserve minutes.

Nov 14, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) blocks the shot from North Carolina Central Eagles forward Jonathan Dunn (13) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After a cold shooting night from deep against Radford, North Carolina’s long-range threats found their rhythm. The Tar Heels knocked down 11 of 28 attempts from beyond the arc, including an impressive 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) in the second half. Derek Dixon led the outside barrage, draining all three of his three-point tries for nine points. Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac each connected on a pair of threes as well.

With the win, North Carolina continued its offensive tear to open the season, surpassing the 80-point mark for the fourth consecutive time and hitting 90-plus points for the second game.

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

