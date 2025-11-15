Three Big Takeaways After UNC Cruises Past NC Central
North Carolina delivered another dominant performance at the Dean Smith Center, cruising past NC Central 97-53 on Friday night. The Tar Heels have scored 80 or more points in all four games this season, reaching the 90-point mark for the second time.
Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Friday night's game.
The Interior Presence
North Carolina’s frontcourt dominated both ends of the court against NC Central. The Tar Heels scored 36 points in the paint, while the Eagles managed just 12. UNC also outrebounded NC Central 51-30 and recorded 14 blocks—more than their total from the previous three games combined.
Caleb Wilson recorded a double-double and was 7-for-8 from the floor with 21 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists.
Henri Veesaar also recorded a double-double, the second of the season for him, as he scored 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also had five blocks.
Zayden High had 11 points and two blocks.
Jarin Stevenson also had a strong output off the bench with five points, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
From 3
After struggling from beyond the arc against Radford last week, North Carolina found its shooting touch. The Tar Heels made 11 of 28 three-point attempts, good for 39.3 percent. Most of their outside shots came after halftime, as Carolina hit 8 of 17 from long range in the second half for 47.1 percent.
Derek Dixon scored nine points, making all three of his three-point attempts. Kyan Evans made two of six, and Luka Bogavac added two of five.
Lack of a Slasher
If there’s one thing the Tar Heels are missing right now, it’s a slashing guard—someone unafraid to attack the paint for layups and absorb contact from opposing big men. Having that type of player also helps create open, high-percentage shots for teammates.
That’s exactly the type of player North Carolina has been lacking, and Seth Trimble had stepped into that role. Of his 26 shot attempts, 16 came at the rim, where he converted 10 for a 62.5 percent clip.
However, he broke his forearm during a workout session and will be out until Christmas, leaving a huge void.
Most of North Carolina’s guards aren’t slashers. They tend to be spot-up shooters or pass-first guards. Evans is a capable shooter and has demonstrated his passing skills, but he has yet to display the aggressiveness needed to attack from the perimeter. Bogavac has shown flashes of that ability but is still getting comfortable. Dixon and Jonathan Powell are primarily spot-up shooters.
To open up North Carolina’s offense, the team needs to find an effective slasher or have someone develop into that role.