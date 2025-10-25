Social Media Reacts to UNC-BYU Exhibition, Wilson-Dybansta Matchup
UNC men's basketball has returned (not officially, yet) with its exhibition against the BYU Cougars, out of the Big 12 conference. Head coach Hubert Davis and the staff had the opportunity to see its new group of players go up against someone else besides themselves (Blue-White scrimmage and Cherokee event).
Five-star freshman Caleb Wilson received his first game action as a Tar Heel, sharing the floor with Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, four-year Tar Heel Seth Trimble, Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson and Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar — a multitude of new faces suited up in Carolina blue.
Caleb Wilson's First (Unofficial) Bucket as a Tar Heel
A shot by Evans bounced off the rim, high in the air and landed in the hands off Veesaar, who found Wilson inside the paint for a slam and his first points of the contest.
Seth Trimble Soars for the Slam
Trimble followed along with West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell on the fast break (courtesy of a block by Wilson) and soared off his legs to flush down Powell's lob.
UNC-BYU Exhibition Draws Attention Despite Ongoing MLB World Series
While the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Bluejays are having its World Series, UNC and BYU are beginning a brand new college basketball year. And the two schools have drawn the attention of viewers, despite all things considered.
Wilson, Dixon Factors Early in the Contest
WIlson and freshman guard Derek Dixon were factors early during the first 20 minutes of the exhibition. Dixon completed the first half with seven points, while Wilson led the team with 10 points. Trimble, Stevenson, Evans and Veesaar contributed to the score sheet as well.
Luka Bogavac's Absence Leads to Concern for Fans
UNC has yet to clear international transfer Luka Bogavac to play, leading to being absent during the exhibition. And one fan in particular on X (formerly Twitter), hopes that the media attacks with questions surrounding the situation.
Dybansta Leads the Cougars, Scoring Depth for UNC is Evident
BYU's Dybansta carried BYU in scoring, and provided a tough challenge for UNC when trying to guard him — on drives to the basket or plays in the mid-range. In addition, North Carolina (despite the abundant amount of turnovers) found one positive that will sit well throughout the season: multiple players scoring.
Tight Finish to a Highly-Touted Exhibition Game
While this game means absolutely nothing to the 2025-2026 season record for either school, the competitiveness displayed had the feel of a regular season contest: back-and-forth, two talented freshmen and fight all throughout from both teams.
Final Play of the Game Not Enough for UNC
After Trimble's three made free throws to cut the game to a one posession contest, BYU's Richi Saunders missed two free throws (who had went 4-4 until then) allowing North Carolina to rebound the ball, bring it across halfcourt and call a timeout.
Davis and the rest of the coaching staff elected with a designed play for Trimble to receive a pass by Veesaar, allowing him to drive down the middle of the lane for a layup — only for BYU's Keba Keita to stuff his shot away.
Impressive Outing for Caleb Wilson
Despite the loss, UNC can look toward Wilson and feel comfortable with his scoring abilities moving forward. The Atlanta, Georgia native completed the exhibition with a double-double, including a few blocks, too
North Carolina will play Winston-Salem State for its last exhibition on Wednesday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. This will be the last tune-up for UNC before officially starting the season on Monday, November 3, when Central Arkansas makes its way to Chapel Hill.
