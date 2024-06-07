All Three UNC Basketball Rookies Reveal Jersey Numbers
It may be a while before the UNC basketball program confirms jersey numbers for the 2024-25 roster. After all, there's no guarantee said roster is 100 percent complete. Plus, it's worth noting the Tar Heels didn't officially release numbers for the 2023-24 team until late July.
Thus far, only one of the Tar Heels' six returning players has announced a number change for next season, as rising sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau is making the move from No. 2 to No. 3 (his number as a prep but worn by Cormac Ryan last season).
And it seems the others will remain the same: sophomore forward Zayden High is No. 1, graduate guard RJ Davis is No. 4, junior guard Seth Trimble is No. 7, junior forward Jalen Washington is No. 13, and graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers is No. 24.
As for the five incoming Tar Heels, there's no word on what numbers will appear across the chests of the two transfer additions in junior forwards Cade Tyson and Ven-Allen Lubin.
But as of this week, all three incoming UNC basketball rookies have revealed their jersey numbers in one way or another.
The last to do so was five-star guard Ian Jackson. He will wear No. 11, according to his Thursday Instagram Story.
Meanwhile, five-star freshman forward Drake Powell recently told 247Sports that he will don No. 9. And four-star freshman big man James Brown plans to put on No. 2 as a Tar Heel (Cadeau's number last season).
