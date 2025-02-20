Top Five Plays From UNC Basketball Blowout Win Over Wolfpack
UNC basketball improved to 16-11 overall and 9-6 in ACC play via Wednesday night's impressive 97-73 season-sweep victory over the visiting NC State Wolfpack (10-16, 3-12 ACC).
On Thursday afternoon, the Tar Heels' social media team released the top five plays from the feel-good win, which have been relatively few and far between in Hubert Davis' fourth season at the helm in Chapel Hill:
5. Handoff from Ven-Allen Lubin to RJ Davis, back to Lubin for the flush.
4. Ian Jackson's recovered handle before stepping back for a 3-point splash.
3. Russell Hawkins' nifty find in traffic and James Brown's two-handed slam in mop-up time.
2. UNC ball movement leading to a pair of Cade Tyson corner threes.
1. RJ Davis' fastbreak alley-oop toss to the soaring Drake Powell for a top-shelf dunk.
Looking to win a third in a row for the first time since their four-game winning streak back in early January, the Tar Heels next welcome the Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) to the Dean E. Smith Center at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).
