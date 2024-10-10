UNC Basketball Still Absent From Top-Five Target's Visit Slate
Only about a month ago, Hubert Davis brought along his entire UNC basketball staff to check in on Highland School (Va.) senior forward Nate Ament. But there hasn't been much buzz regarding the Tar Heels' pursuit of the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star ever since.
Meanwhile, Ament has been busy scheduling trips in his recruitment — with no mention of any confirmed travel plans to Chapel Hill.
The 17-year-old phenom, who recently climbed 10 notches to No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited Texas in late September. And he was in Durham for an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils this past weekend, coinciding with Duke basketball's Countdown to Craziness festivities on Friday night.
Now, as he continues to welcome big-name head coaches to his school in between visits, Ament is slated to tour Louisville this weekend and Tennessee next weekend.
Plus, Ament has locked in a trip to Kansas State the second weekend of February.
Speaking of that scheduled Kansas State visit, it seems to confirm what the multifaceted talent has said about his timeline for months: he's likely to wait until spring before announcing a winner.
So, on that note, the UNC basketball recruiters may still encounter opportunities to make up ground in the Nate Ament sweepstakes.
He hasn't named finalists.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.