Where UNC Basketball Stands in Pursuit of Braylon Mullins
Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff hosted Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) senior guard Braylon Mullins two weeks ago. Not long after he returned home, Tar Heel assistant coach Brad Frederick traveled to Indiana to check in on the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star.
So, it came as no surprise a few days later when UNC landed among Mullins' three finalists, along with defending back-to-back national champion UConn and home-state hopeful Indiana. He had been down to a top 10 since July.
Now, Davis and two assistants are set to be at Greenfield-Central on Monday, per Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten, who added that UConn and Indiana each sent an assistant to see Mullins last week.
Meanwhile, the fleet-footed sharpshooter, who saw his ranking skyrocket 72 spots over the summer to No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is eyeing the end to his recruitment. He plans to reveal his college choice at some point in October or possibly as late as early November.
Braylon Mullins, a Tar Heel offer holder since late May, has taken official visits to UConn, Indiana, and UNC within the past two months.
The 2025 UNC basketball recruiting haul currently consists of one four-star prospect in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard Derek Dixon, who announced his commitment to Davis & Co. last week.
