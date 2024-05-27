UNC Basketball: Arkansas Big Man Now 'Wide Open' in Transfer Portal
The 2024-25 UNC basketball roster may or may not be complete. Although the Tar Heels recently landed former Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin to push their scholarship count to 11, Hubert Davis and his crew might still hope to find another piece to compete for minutes in the post.
Perhaps former Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile will enter UNC's radar following his revealed decision on Monday. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder, who entered the transfer portal on May 1 to keep his options open while gauging his potential stock as a pro, has now withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft, The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman first reported.
At this relatively late juncture when it comes to offseason moves, there's no word on which schools plan to enter the fray for Brazile's services.
But given the departures of 2023-24 UNC basketball frontcourt starters Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot, perhaps it's worth keeping an eye on the Tar Heels.
After all, when looking at where things stand with two other early draft entrants who have caught the attention of the coaches in Chapel Hill, neither former Kentucky big man Ugonna Onyenso nor Illinois product Coleman Hawkins has withdrawn yet. They have until the deadline on Wednesday to do so and retain college eligibility.
As a junior at Arkansas, Trevon Brazile started 23 of the 26 games he played, averaging 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from downtown.
