UNC Basketball Recruiting: Intel Varies in Caleb Wilson Race
At the moment, it seems the only consensus among insiders in the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes is that the Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward will announce his decision sometime this month and will pick either the UNC basketball program or fellow blueblood Kentucky.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball has no predictions in place for Wilson, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star stacking up at No. 5 overall and No. 3 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Meanwhile, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine and Rivals FutureCast both point to Kentucky as the favorite, but neither contains a newly entered forecast within the past six weeks.
On Thursday afternoon, HS Top Recruits summarized where insiders appear to stand:
"Interesting that [247Sports' Travis Branham] is saying UNC. I have heard some smoke, but the most reliable sources still say Kentucky. Even some saying he is already committed. I still believe UK, but with NIL you just never know."
It's worth noting that Caleb Wilson, who surpassed 1,500 career points this week as his school's all-time leading scorer, hasn't publicly eliminated any of his five finalists. That list includes the Tar Heels and Wildcats, of course, along with Tennessee, UCF, and Ohio State.
For now, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff boast two 2025 prizes, both early signees, in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis.
