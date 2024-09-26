UNC Basketball: Blueblood Recruit Talks Decision Timeline
Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) senior Acaden Lewis is nearing a decision while continuing to boost his stock in the hunt for a fifth star by his name. And the 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard, fresh off a trip to UConn to check out the defending back-to-back national champions, is now just over a week away from arriving in Chapel Hill for his UNC basketball official visit.
Lewis, a smooth floor general who ranks No. 36 overall and No. 5 among point guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has been down to a blueblood-only final four of UNC, UConn, Duke, and Kentucky since last week. He received an offer from fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis on Jun. 12 and traveled to Tobacco Road for an unofficial visit with the Tar Heels two weeks later.
Earlier this week, Acaden Lewis confirmed to national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria that he is now looking to wrap up his recruitment "by early November."
Zagoria added that Lewis plans to visit Duke and Kentucky at some point following his trip to Chapel Hill.
"I'm a point guard at heart," Acaden Lewis noted to Zagoria about what he sees as his natural position at the college level. "But I can play off the ball. I can score as well as pass. I do a little bit of both."
