UNC Basketball Calls Attention to Graduate Newcomer

The 2024-25 UNC basketball roster contains a proven rebounding force in fifth-year collegian Ty Claude.

The UNC basketball social media team recently featured graduate forward Ty Claude in its "Summer Work" spotlight series, as the 6-foot-7, 230-pounder from Goldsboro, N.C., has now been on campus for months gearing up to help the Tar Heels defend their ACC regular season crown.

Judging by the following highlight from the program's practice facility, the 24-year-old Claude is making his mark, in part, as a savvy offensive rebounder. In the clip, when five-star freshman guard Ian Jackson misses a pull-up floater off the glass, Claude slides into perfect position around the rim and completes the uncontested putback dunk with authority:

As a senior at Georgia Tech last season, Claude averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds, including 2.4 of the offensive variety, across his 17.4 minutes per game.

His most productive campaign came as a junior at Western Carolina, where he recorded 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest for a Catamount squad that finished 18-16 overall and 10-8 in Southern Conference action.

Ty Claude, who spent his first two years in college at Morehead State, is one of the UNC basketball team's three scholarship transfer additions from the transfer portal, along with former two-year Belmont forward Cade Tyson and junior forward Ven-Allen Lubin out of Vanderbilt.

They and the rest of Hubert Davis' fourth group of Tar Heels tip off their 2024-25 regular season at home against Elon on Nov. 4.

