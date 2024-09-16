UNC Basketball: High-Flying Prep Poses in Tar Heel Jersey
By hosting Braylon Mullins on the latest official visit in his stretch of seven trips to check out the bulk of his 10 finalists, the UNC basketball staff may have ensured it remains squarely in mix for the Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) senior standout.
Mullins, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound newly minted five-star who received an offer from UNC head coach Hubert Davis back in late May and plans to announce a winner in his recruitment by the end of November, traveled to Chapel Hill on Friday for his weekend stay with the Tar Heels.
And on Sunday evening, Mullins shared three pictures from his UNC basketball photoshoot, wearing Tar Heel threads in all three and highlighted by one of him standing next to Davis. His Instagram post also includes a video packed with the program's recent highlights and clips of the fleetfooted sharpshooter, now sitting at No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite after entering the top 100 only three months ago, taking in various campus scenes:
Mullins' top 10 consists of UNC, Duke, UConn, Kentucky, Kansas, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue, and Indiana. The trip to Chapel Hill marked his third official visit since early August, as he previously checked out UConn and Michigan.
Next on the slate is his Indiana visit this weekend. He'll then be back on Tobacco Road to tour Duke beginning on Oct. 4 before heading to Tennessee on Oct. 18 and Kentucky on Oct. 25.
