UNC Basketball Champ Claims One More Piece Would Ensure Tar Heel Title

Former UNC basketball star Ty Lawson is well aware of what it takes to cut down nets in early April.

UNC basketball guard Ty Lawson
UNC basketball guard Ty Lawson / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
UNC basketball treasure Ty Lawson hadn't posted on X since September. But on Saturday afternoon, the 2009 Tar Heel national champion point guard surfaced with excitement about his alma mater's pre-Christmas showdown against the No. 18-ranked UCLA Bruins at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden.

And roughly an hour before tipoff, the 37-year-old Lawson delivered a guarantee to his followers:

"We gettin this dub! Book it. I’m hype."

Of course, the Tar Heels did exactly that. Freshman guard Ian Jackson and graduate guard RJ Davis fueled the remarkable comeback from a 59-43 deficit with under 13 minutes to play, pulling off a 76-74 win to ensure UNC's first positive outcome against a ranked-at-the-time opponent in five tries this season.

Around the time the prolific UNC basketball rally began, Ty Lawson, who became the 2008-09 ACC Player of the Year as a junior before enjoying a seven-year NBA career, suggested via the following post that the only thing missing from UNC's roster is a floor general matching the abilities of himself or the program's 2012-16 backcourt sensation, Marcus Paige:

Lawson never expanded on that observation. Perhaps the late takeover by Ian Jackson and RJ Davis convinced him that Hubert Davis and his staff may have championship-caliber firepower on the perimeter after all.

The Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC) don't play again until they complete their non-conference slate by hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7, 0-0 CAA) in the Dean E. Smith Center next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

