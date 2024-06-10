UNC Basketball Champ Expressing Interest in Head Coaching Gig
Considering 2005 UNC basketball national champion David Noel played for the Tar Heels, whose mascot, of course, is a Ram, it could be fitting if the Durham native coached the Rams at Winston-Salem State.
On Friday, HBCU Gameday's Steven J. Gaither reported that the 40-year-old Noel is among those who have "expressed interest" as the Division II Rams look for their next head coach to build on the program's 19-9 campaign this past season, which included a 13-5 mark in CIAA play under Cleo Hill Jr., who recently left to become the head coach at Maryland Eastern Shore.
For now, associate head coach Ricky Wilson is the interim head coach. But according to Gaither, "WSSU AD Etienne Thomas says she plans on making a permanent hire for the position."
Following David Noel's four-year UNC basketball career, including his All-ACC Second Team campaign as a senior in 2005-06, he heard his name No. 39 overall at the NBA Draft and played one season with the Milwaukee Bucks.
After continuing his playing career for the next 10 years between what was then the NBA D-League and various leagues overseas, he retired as a player, returning to his old stomping grounds at Southern High School as head coach of the Spartans for a few seasons.
Noel then landed back in what is now the NBA G League as an assistant for the Capital City Go-Go from 2019 to 2023. He's currently on the staff with the Motor City Cruise.
