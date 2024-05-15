Potential UNC Basketball Portal Prize Looks to Avoid One Label
UNC basketball appears to be a top contender in the Coleman Hawkins sweepstakes should the former four-year Illinois forward and 2023-24 All-Big Ten Third Team performer withdraw his name from the NBA Draft ahead of the May 29 deadline to retain his extra year of college eligibility.
Last week, though, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander noted that Hawkins "will command a very, very high NIL price" if he selects the college route next season.
So, how much NIL money might the 6-foot-10, 230-pound big man secure if he withdraws from the draft and picks UNC over the likes of fellow top suitors Arkansas, Louisville, and Kansas State?
Well, fans may never know. At the ongoing NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week, SI's Kevin Sweeney reported that Hawkins said he doesn't want the pressure of being known as the NCAA's highest-paid player.
"Even if I did come back to school, I'd let you guys guess whatever amount I got," he said.
For now, the distinction of being the reported highest-paid talent on tap for next season belongs to Washington's new transfer pledge from Utah State in the 6-foot-8, 245-pound Great Osobor, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony:
It's difficult to put a dollar figure on UNC basketball's need for another big man or two to help fill the still-giant hole in the 2024-25 roster following the departures of Harrison Ingram to the NBA and Armando Bacot to exhausted eligibility.
But Coleman Hawkins, who averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds as a senior for an Illini bunch that finished atop the Big Ten standings and reached the Elite Eight, may well be the one missing piece to give the Tar Heels arguably the most formidable roster in the country.
Therefore, one might opine that his addition would have the potential to be worthy of the "priceless" tag.
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.