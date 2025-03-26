UNC Basketball Checking In on Freshman Transfer
The UNC basketball staff is wasting no time this offseason, with head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts already beginning to initiate contact with a number of players who have entered the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, it was revealed via The Portal Report that the Tar Heels are among a number of teams that have expressed interest in former West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell.
A three-star prospect coming out of high school, Powell spent his lone collegiate season thus far as a member of the Mountaineers under Darian DeVries.
The 6-foot-6, 191-pound Powell was a regular starter for the Mountaineers, as he appeared in the starting lineup for 23 out of the 32 games he played as a rookie. He wound up averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per outing.
And he connected on 35.2 percent of his 3-point attempts. However, the gifted talent connected on just 48.0 percent of his attempts at the charity stripe, albeit in limited trips.
Powell has heard from a number of other high-major programs, including Cincinnati, Clemson, Creighton, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Xavier.
