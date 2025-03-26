Talented Transfer Guard Receiving Interest From UNC Basketball Program
With over 1,000 collegiate players having entered their name in the transfer portal across just the first few days, plenty of programs are doing their due diligence with players they feel may be a good fit for next season's roster. The UNC basketball program is no stranger to that, having already begun to check in with a few different options.
One is former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, who told League Ready's Sam Kayser that the Tar Heel staff had been in contact with him since he entered his name into the portal.
Dent, who spent three seasons with the Lobos and the last two as their starting point guard, was the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year this past season.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder was one of the top scorers across the country, averaging 20.4 points while adding 6.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. He also connected on 49.0 percent of his shots, boasting a 40.9 percent clip beyond the arc, albeit on limited volume.
He's already heard from a number of other top-tier programs, including Gonzaga, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCLA, and Southern Cal.
With the announced departure of Elliot Cadeau to the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew may be focused on finding a veteran point guard via the portal, among other potential options.
