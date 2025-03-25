All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Floor General Set To Enter Transfer Portal

Following two seasons as the UNC basketball point guard, Elliot Cadeau is seeking a new opportunity elsewhere.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau
UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
After an up-and-down season that ultimately saw the UNC basketball program sneak into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed before falling in the Round of 64, the first domino of the Tar Heel offseason has now officially fallen.

On Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic's Tobias Bass announced that UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau plans to enter the transfer portal. The former five-star recruit played his two collegiate seasons for the Tar Heels, operating as their primary starting point guard across his stay in Chapel Hill.

Cadeau has also reportedly entered into the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, suggesting the 20-year-old may already have a shortlist of teams he's considering.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound guard averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds across 37 games for the Tar Heels this past season. Cadeau also improved his outside shooting, connecting on 33.7 percent beyond the arc after shooting just 18.9 percent from three as a freshman.

He held offers from a number of Division I schools as a heralded prep prospect, and he figures to attract a similar level of attention in the transfer portal.

UNC basketball will now have a hole to fill at the point guard position, with incoming four-star freshmen Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis profiling as potential replacements.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

