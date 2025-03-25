UNC Basketball Floor General Set To Enter Transfer Portal
After an up-and-down season that ultimately saw the UNC basketball program sneak into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed before falling in the Round of 64, the first domino of the Tar Heel offseason has now officially fallen.
On Tuesday afternoon, The Athletic's Tobias Bass announced that UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau plans to enter the transfer portal. The former five-star recruit played his two collegiate seasons for the Tar Heels, operating as their primary starting point guard across his stay in Chapel Hill.
Cadeau has also reportedly entered into the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, suggesting the 20-year-old may already have a shortlist of teams he's considering.
The 6-foot-1, 189-pound guard averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds across 37 games for the Tar Heels this past season. Cadeau also improved his outside shooting, connecting on 33.7 percent beyond the arc after shooting just 18.9 percent from three as a freshman.
He held offers from a number of Division I schools as a heralded prep prospect, and he figures to attract a similar level of attention in the transfer portal.
UNC basketball will now have a hole to fill at the point guard position, with incoming four-star freshmen Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis profiling as potential replacements.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.