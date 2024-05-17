UNC Basketball Coaches Arrive to Watch Five-Star Sharpshooter
UNC basketball hosted Jasper Johnson for an official visit back in early February, coinciding with the Tar Heels' rivalry victory over Duke in the Smith Center.
Plus, the Link Academy (Mo.) five-star guard, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound slick sniper who ranks No. 11 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, was a teammate to incoming UNC freshman big man James Brown this past season. And Johnson has admitted in the past to growing up a fan of the Tar Heels.
So, it's no surprise UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew extended an offer way back in September and have remained among Johnson's finalists as a perceived top contender ever since.
Providing another indicator of the Tar Heels' persistent pursuit in the high-profile recruiting race, at least two UNC coaches showed up courtside at Pacers Athletic Center in Indiana to watch Johnson play for Team Thad Nation (Tenn.) in Nike EYBL action on Friday afternoon.
Recruiting expert Charlie Parent reported that "UNC is two deep, presumably for Jasper Johnson." Considering Johnson is the only player in the game versus MoKan Elite (Mo.) who is on Davis & Co.'s wishlist, chances are he is the No. 1 reason for their appearance.
Johnson is one of nine 2025 five-stars holding a UNC basketball offer. The Tar Heels still await their first pledge in the cycle.
Perhaps Jasper Johnson will be the first, as the decision timeline he recently outlined to League Ready suggests he's in the homestretch of his recruitment.
"If everything goes right, I'll probably commit at the end of the summer," Johnson noted. "I plan on taking a couple more visits this summer before I plan on committing."
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.