UNC Basketball Coaches Arrive to Watch Five-Star Sharpshooter

Good company for a loaded game 1 between @TeamThadNation and @MokanBasketball



- Porter Moser (Oklahoma)

- Gregg McDermott (Creighton)

- Bruce Pearl (Auburn)

- UNC is two deep, presumably for 5 🌟 Jasper Johnson

- South Carolina



- Dennis Gates (Mizzou) and @kylesmithpeters are… pic.twitter.com/9zTSrBCkao