UNC Basketball Commit Now Projected to Become NBA Lottery Pick
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) power forward Caleb Wilson checks in at No. 6 overall, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 among Georgia preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. So, it's no surprise the top UNC basketball pledge is a projected lottery pick in ESPN's first crack at a 2026 mock draft.
NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony advertised his top 10 by way of the following social media post on Wednesday morning, forecasting Wilson to hear his name No. 8 overall to the San Antonio Spurs in roughly 16 months (following what folks presume will be a one-and-done stay in Chapel Hill).
The UNC basketball program hasn't produced a top-10 draft pick since Coby White came off the board No. 7 overall to the Chicago Bulls following the North Carolina native's sensational one-and-done campaign for the 2018-19 Tar Heels.
Caleb Wilson, now a McDonald's All American, revealed his verbal commitment to fourth-year UNC head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels back in late January.
He joined a pair of four-star 2025 UNC pledges, both early signees, in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) guard Isaiah Denis.
