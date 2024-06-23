UNC Basketball: Crafty Guard Reportedly Set to Visit Tar Heels
Somewhat surprisingly, UNC basketball remains the most recent entrant in the Derek Dixon sweepstakes. The Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) four-star guard announced his offer from Hubert Davis on May 20 and has since risen 11 notches to No. 61 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, a 27-spot jump from this time last year.
Evidently, Dixon's lone blueblood suitor to date is already making progress in his recruitment. On Sunday, MADE Hoops' Colby Giacubeno reported that the 6-foot-3, 190-pound rising high school senior "will visit North Carolina this fall."
There's no word as to whether Dixon, a notably unselfish facilitator and creative bucket-getter, has locked in dates for that trip. Either way, it's worth pointing out that the UNC visit is the only one Giacubeno mentioned in his post.
Moreover, Dixon has sounded ecstatic about the Tar Heels' pursuit ever since it began.
"Playing for a storied program like UNC would be great," he told Zagsblog's Charlie Parent not long after reeling in the prestigious offer out of Chapel Hill. "They play in a great conference and are historically one of the best teams in the country year after year, so being recruited by a school like that is awesome."
Derek Dixon isn't the only recent 2025 UNC basketball offer recipient from the nation's capital already making Tar Heel travel plans. No, fellow four-star guard Acaden Lewis, who attends Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) and boasts a No. 49 composite ranking, will be on campus for an unofficial visit beginning on Thursday and has scheduled a follow-up official visit for the first weekend in October.
