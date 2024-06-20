Encouraging Update in New UNC Basketball Recruiting Pursuit
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff, as well as several more of the country's big-name recruiters, are heading to the nation's capital this weekend to check out Sidwell Friends School guard Acaden Lewis at the DC Live prep showcase. Then, the rising high school senior plans to be in Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit beginning next Thursday, On3's Joe Tipton reported.
That's not all, though. Lewis, one of hottest names in the 2025 recruiting arena right now, also told Tipton that he has scheduled a follow-up official visit to UNC, Oct. 4-6.
There's no doubt this is an extremely positive sign in the Tar Heels' pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star, an electrifying playmaker and bucket-getter who has climbed 51 spots since the beginning of the year to No. 49 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Yes, it feels safe to say a recruit wouldn't set up two visits with a school, including one of the official variety, if his interest level wasn't significant.
But Acaden Lewis' overall recruitment is picking up considerably in light of his recent standout performances at the talent-loaded NBPA Top 100 Camp in Florida. There, he impressed Hubert Davis and his staff, leading to a UNC basketball offer a few days later.
And Lewis, one of 14 Tar Heel targets in the cycle, has since added offers from the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, UConn, Indiana, Alabama, and Miami.
