Encouraging Update in New UNC Basketball Recruiting Pursuit

4⭐️ Acaden Lewis will take an unofficial visit to North Carolina on June 27th, followed up by an official visit to the Tar Heels on October 4th-6th, he tells @On3Recruits.



The 6-3 PG has been a major stock riser in the 2025 class. https://t.co/f2iGT9Mu8x pic.twitter.com/xXUk8mkLxM