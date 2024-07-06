UNC Basketball Buzz 'Has Become Muffled' for Premier Recruit
Huntington Prep (W.Va.) guard Darryn Peterson was among the first 2025 prospects to receive an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis. That was in April 2023. Roughly nine months later, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound five-star included North Carolina among his eight finalists. And 247Sports still has the "warm interest" label next to the Tar Heels' pursuit.
But the 17-year-old Peterson, No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has yet to announce plans for a trip to Chapel Hill. Meanwhile, he checked out Kansas in person two weeks ago and is in the process of finalizing his August and September slate, thus far with reported visits to only Ohio State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington, and Southern Cal.
So, it makes sense that national recruiting insiders are no longer high on the Tar Heels' chances in the Darryn Peterson sweepstakes. This week, Rivals' Rob Cassidy stacked up the contenders, placing the UNC basketball recruiters at No. 5 — behind Southern Cal, Kentucky, Ohio State, and perceived frontrunner Kansas — while providing the following explanation:
"There feels like a growing gap between North Carolina and the four programs listed in front of it here, as buzz linking the Tar Heels and Peterson has become muffled in recent weeks, and talk about a possible fall visit seems to have faded. Hubert Davis' program could shoot up the pecking order at warp speed should that interest reignite and Peterson end up on North Carolina's campus for a visit, however."
Beginning in May, the Tar Heels became active in targeting other heralded 2025 guards, as new offers have gone out to Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) four-star Derek Dixon, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star Acaden Lewis, and Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star Braylon Mullins.