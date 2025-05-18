UNC Basketball Still in Full Pursuit of Top New Jersey Floor General
At least one UNC basketball recruiter was in attendance for one of Deron Rippey Jr.'s 3SSB outings in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Saturday. But the Tar Heels were by no means alone, as the electrifying point guard already enjoys a long list of full-fledged suitors and has drawn a big crowd of college coaches to watch him compete against other premier recruits in grassroots action this weekend.
A 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star with next-level speed and instincts on the perimeter, Rippey currently checks in at No. 19 overall, No. 5 at his position, and No. 1 among New Jersey prospects on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
And he played to the level of his ranking — if not better — with well-known faces in the stands on Saturday morning. In his New Heights squad's victory over Dream Vision, Rippey tallied 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals, exhibiting the versatility that has contributed to his 12-spot jump in the national rankings since this time last year.
In addition to the Tar Heels, who extended an offer to Rippey back in late December, there were dozens of programs displaying their interest in the Blair Academy (N.J.) junior on Saturday.
According to HS Top Recruits, the crowd included coaches from at least three other bluebloods in Kentucky, Kansas, and UNC's archrival, Duke, plus another of Hubert Davis & Co.'s Tobacco Road foes, NC State.
Deron Rippey Jr. has neither announced finalists nor a timeline for wrapping up what has become a high-profile recruitment.
