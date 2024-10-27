UNC Basketball Star Heats Up Instantly in Return From Injury
UNC basketball graduate guard RJ Davis sat out the Tar Heels' 84-76 road exhibition win over Memphis on Oct. 15 after sustaining a lower back contusion in the squad's Blue-White scrimmage three days earlier. But fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his staff probably would have played him if it was an ACC game, as they held him out just for precautionary reasons.
And in the opening minute of UNC's exhibition bout against visiting Johnson C. Smith in the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday afternoon, the 23-year-old RJ Davis wasted no time in giving the small crowd on hand reason to believe that he hasn't cooled off a bit from his 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year campaign.
Following a 3-point miss by Johnson C. Smith on the game's opening possession, Davis capitalized on a handoff from junior guard and perimeter screen by junior big man Jalen Washington via a splash from downtown:
At the time of this article's publishing, the Tar Heels led the Golden Bulls, 59-34, at halftime.
RJ Davis, who set a UNC basketball season record with his 113 makes from deep as a star-studded senior last season, tallied 11 points, two assists, one steal, and zero turnovers in the first half versus Johnson C. Smith, shooting 3-for-6 from the field, 1-for-3 beyond the arc, and 4-for-4 at the charity stripe.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.