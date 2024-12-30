All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Gem RJ Davis Sets New All-Time Program Record

The fifth-year UNC basketball guard overtook a former two-time All-ACC performer as the Tar Heels' leader in 3-point makes.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard RJ Davis
UNC basketball guard RJ Davis / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
When the UNC basketball team tipped off its home bout against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Sunday night, Tar Heel graduate guard RJ Davis sat only one 3-point splash shy of former four-year backcourt standout Marcus Paige's all-time program record.

Just over two minutes into the contest, Davis tied Paige by knocking down his 299th three as a Tar Heel. Roughly 90 seconds later, the New York native drained No. 300.

And No. 301 arrived two minutes after that.

Granted, Marcus Paige still boasts the record among UNC basketball talents who played four seasons or less. Plus, he shot 37.5 percent beyond the arc across his decorated college career.

As for RJ Davis, he would be close to that career shooting percentage if not for his career-low 25.5 mark from 3-point land through the Tar Heels' first 12 games this season.

Meanwhile, Davis entered the contest with 2,310 career points as a Tar Heel, needing only 38 points to surpass a former four-year teammate, five-year Tar Heel big man Armando Bacot, at No. 2 on the all-time UNC basketball scoring list.

At the time of this article's publishing, the 23-year-old had a team-high 11 points against the Fighting Camels, and UNC held a 37-29 lead with under a minute to play in the first half.

