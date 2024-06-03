UNC Basketball's Harrison Ingram Comments on Mock Drafts: 'I See It'
Harrison Ingram, a one-year UNC basketball starting forward following his two campaigns at Stanford and looking to become the first Tar Heel to hear their name at an NBA Draft since 2021, worked out for the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
The 21-year-old All-ACC Third Team performer sounded enthusiastic about his day out there when speaking to reporters afterward. But he guaranteed an all-in approach for whichever franchise ultimately decides to select him, also mentioning "adaptability" — even if just "clapping on the bench" — as one of his top attributes as a draft prospect.
"It doesn't really matter where I go...I mean, if you want to draft me, please, please do," he said with a humble chuckle.
At the same time, though, he was notably honest about the fact neither he nor any of his peers should deny sometimes crossing paths with mock drafts online. After all, they're practically unavoidable.
"I mean, any player is lying to say they don't look at it every once in a while," Ingram, appearing anywhere being a late first-rounder to mid-to-late second-rounder on mock drafts and big boards, explained to the media on hand. "We see it. We're on Twitter. We're on Instagram. I mean, I see it. As much as I don't really care about it, but I see it...
"At the end of the day, I know what my game is. And if you look at any draft, just because someone goes ahead of you, or someone is behind you, doesn't mean they're a better or worse player than you. I mean, that's just maybe how you're viewed. For me, it's just about taking my path, and I'm gonna work as hard as I can, and whatever happens is gonna happen, and I'm gonna try to get there."
No other 2023-24 Tar Heels are early NBA Draft entrants, and Ingram is the only UNC basketball player projected to come off the board in Brooklyn's Barclays Center, June 26-27.
