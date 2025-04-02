UNC Basketball Head Coach Hubert Davis Adds Top 100 Transfer
UNC basketball has been linked to a number of transfers in the week and a half since the portal opened for business. And on Tuesday night, Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels secured their first such prize this cycle in former West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell.
The 6-foot-6, 191-pound freshman met with the UNC basketball staff via Zoom on Monday. Powell, who also visited Ohio State and talked to the Ole Miss coaches before ultimately deciding on Chapel Hill as his next destination in college, was one of the first transfers to hear from the Tar Heels last week.
In his lone campaign with the Mountaineers, Powell drew a starting nod in over half of his appearances, averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He shot 37.8 percent from the field, 35.2 percent beyond the arc, and 48.0 percent at the charity stripe.
Jonathan Powell checks in at No. 89 overall and No. 24 among shooting guards in the transfer portal, per the initial 247Sports rankings released on Tuesday.
His addition to the 2025-26 UNC basketball roster helps to replace five-year Tar Heel legend RJ Davis and outbound transfer guard Elliot Cadeau.
