Two-Year UNC Basketball Player Commits to Play in Big Ten
The first transfer portal commitment news in the UNC basketball realm has finally arrived, roughly a week after the portal first opened. But it’s not the inbound commitment news that Tar Heel fans are hoping to hear.
While head coach Hubert Davis and his staff continue to pursue their own transfer targets, one of the former Tar Heels who entered the portal has already found a new destination to continue his career.
Early Monday evening, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that former two-year UNC basketball floor general Elliot Cadeau has officially committed to the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Dusty May. The report was then seemingly confirmed by Cadeau’s mother, who posted a graphic on social media to announce the playmaker's new home.
The former five-star recruit was the Tar Heels' starting point guard in each of his UNC campaigns, averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game this season.
Meanwhile, UNC has expressed interest in a number of available transfers, most recently former one-year BYU forward Kanon Catchings.
