All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Hosts Big Transfer With Familiar Tar Heel Name

A player who splashed five triples versus the UNC basketball team this season is now set for a UNC basketball tour.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UNC basketball program is ramping up its portal activity. And one such stride is taking place with one of the Tar Heels' initial targets in this transfer cycle, former Elon star Nick Dorn.

ALSO READ: Two-Year Tar Heel Guard Commits to Play in Big Ten

Reports of Dorn's trip to Chapel Hill come less than a week after the Tar Heels began expressing interest. Moreover, it's worth noting that the Charlotte native has familiarity with UNC in a number of ways.

Both Dorn’s father and brother were Tar Heels themselves, albeit as members of the UNC football program.

Plus, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have already witnessed what Dorn is capable of under the bright lights in the Dean E. Smith Center. In Elon's road loss to the Tar Heels in early November, he finished with 17 points and five rebounds, shooting 6-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-10 beyond the arc in his 30 minutes of action.

In hindsight, perhaps that performance served as a de facto Tar Heel audition for the 6-foot-7, 200-pound sophomore.

Dorn averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists across 25 games for the Phoenix last season. It’s currently unknown if he is planning to take any other visits.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball