UNC Basketball Hosts Big Transfer With Familiar Tar Heel Name
The UNC basketball program is ramping up its portal activity. And one such stride is taking place with one of the Tar Heels' initial targets in this transfer cycle, former Elon star Nick Dorn.
Reports of Dorn's trip to Chapel Hill come less than a week after the Tar Heels began expressing interest. Moreover, it's worth noting that the Charlotte native has familiarity with UNC in a number of ways.
Both Dorn’s father and brother were Tar Heels themselves, albeit as members of the UNC football program.
Plus, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have already witnessed what Dorn is capable of under the bright lights in the Dean E. Smith Center. In Elon's road loss to the Tar Heels in early November, he finished with 17 points and five rebounds, shooting 6-for-12 from the floor and 5-for-10 beyond the arc in his 30 minutes of action.
In hindsight, perhaps that performance served as a de facto Tar Heel audition for the 6-foot-7, 200-pound sophomore.
Dorn averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists across 25 games for the Phoenix last season. It’s currently unknown if he is planning to take any other visits.
