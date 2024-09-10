UNC Basketball Recruiters Make Surging Prep Feel Like Priority
Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) senior Derek Dixon, No. 58 overall and No. 11 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited the UNC basketball program over the weekend. He was in Chapel Hill alongside another top Tar Heel target in the 2025 class, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.
On Monday, Dixon told national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria that UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff treated him like a top priority.
"The visit was good," the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star noted to Zagoria. "I like all the guys on the team, the facilities were nice, and their main message was that I'm their priority and there's a want and need for what I bring."
Also on Monday, the following pictures from his Tar Heel photoshoot surfaced on social media:
In late July, roughly two months after receiving an offer from Davis & Co., Derek Dixon named a top six of UNC, Syracuse, Virginia, Pitt, Arizona, and Vanderbilt.
At the end of August, the crafty playmaker and heralded sharpshooter checked out Vanderbilt in person. This weekend, he'll travel to Arizona for an official visit with Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats, the last scheduled trip in his recruitment.
Dixon recently said he plans to announce a winner by the end of this month, possibly on his 18th birthday, Sept. 27.