Exhibition Added to 2024-25 UNC Basketball Schedule

In late October, UNC basketball will get a tune-up before tipping off its regular season eight days later.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau
UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The fourth UNC basketball team under Hubert Davis' command will host Division II Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition bout on Oct. 27, the program announced in a press release on Monday.

Tipoff for the game, eight days before the Tar Heels' regular season gets underway, is set for 2 p.m. ET that Sunday in the Dean E. Smith Center.

In addition to the exhibition, every piece to the 2024-25 UNC basketball non-conference slate is known. Here's a list of those games, plus the Tar Heels' matchups in ACC play (dates and times to be announced):

  • Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
  • Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
  • Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
  • Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
  • Nov. 25 vs. Dayton, 11:30 p.m. ET, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii
  • Nov. 26 vs. Auburn or Iowa State, 8:30 or 11 p.m. ET, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center
  • Nov. 27, Maui Invitational Game 3, Lahaina Civic Center
  • Dec. 4 vs. Alabama, ACC/SEC Challenge, Smith Center
  • Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
  • Dec. 17 vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, Jumpman Invitational, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
  • Dec. 21 vs. UCLA, 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
  • Dec. 29 vs. Campbell, Smith Center
  • Home-and-away ACC matchups: Duke, NC State, Pitt
  • Home-only ACC matchups: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia
  • Road-only ACC matchups: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

