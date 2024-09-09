Exhibition Added to 2024-25 UNC Basketball Schedule
In late October, UNC basketball will get a tune-up before tipping off its regular season eight days later.
The fourth UNC basketball team under Hubert Davis' command will host Division II Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition bout on Oct. 27, the program announced in a press release on Monday.
Tipoff for the game, eight days before the Tar Heels' regular season gets underway, is set for 2 p.m. ET that Sunday in the Dean E. Smith Center.
In addition to the exhibition, every piece to the 2024-25 UNC basketball non-conference slate is known. Here's a list of those games, plus the Tar Heels' matchups in ACC play (dates and times to be announced):
- Nov. 4 vs. Elon, Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Nov. 8 at Kansas, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 15 vs. American, Smith Center
- Nov. 22 at Hawaii, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu
- Nov. 25 vs. Dayton, 11:30 p.m. ET, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii
- Nov. 26 vs. Auburn or Iowa State, 8:30 or 11 p.m. ET, Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center
- Nov. 27, Maui Invitational Game 3, Lahaina Civic Center
- Dec. 4 vs. Alabama, ACC/SEC Challenge, Smith Center
- Dec. 14 vs. La Salle, Smith Center
- Dec. 17 vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, Jumpman Invitational, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- Dec. 21 vs. UCLA, 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
- Dec. 29 vs. Campbell, Smith Center
- Home-and-away ACC matchups: Duke, NC State, Pitt
- Home-only ACC matchups: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia
- Road-only ACC matchups: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
