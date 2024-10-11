All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Junior Seth Trimble Sets One Bar Extremely High

Guarding UNC basketball's reigning ACC Player of the Year in practice has Seth Trimble believing he could be the conference's top defender.

UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble
UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
As a sophomore last season, UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble nearly doubled his minutes from his freshman year. His off-the-charts athleticism played a part in the bump to 17.1 minutes per game, which resulted in his scoring average jumping from 1.8 points as a rookie in Chapel Hill to 5.2 per game last go-round.

Of course, his lockdown efforts as a perimeter defender also contributed to UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis calling his number more often.

Sure, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Wisconsin native tallied only 13 steals and seven blocks across his 35 outings for the 2023-24 Tar Heels. Even so, at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte on Thursday morning, Trimble set the 2024-25 bar high for himself when revealing one individual goal.

"I think I really want an ACC Defensive Player of the Year," Trimble said about the award that hasn't gone to Tar Heel since John Henson earned the hardware in back-to-back seasons: 2010-11 and 2011-12.

"I know I'm capable of it. I guard the best player in the country [teammate RJ Davis] each and every day. And I think I do a good job sometimes. So, that's just one thing that, you know, I really walk away with at the end of the year."

Seth Trimble's junior campaign officially begins on Nov. 4 when the Tar Heels tip off their regular season by hosting Elon in the Dean E. Smith Center.

