UNC Basketball Junior Seth Trimble Sets One Bar Extremely High
As a sophomore last season, UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble nearly doubled his minutes from his freshman year. His off-the-charts athleticism played a part in the bump to 17.1 minutes per game, which resulted in his scoring average jumping from 1.8 points as a rookie in Chapel Hill to 5.2 per game last go-round.
Of course, his lockdown efforts as a perimeter defender also contributed to UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis calling his number more often.
Sure, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Wisconsin native tallied only 13 steals and seven blocks across his 35 outings for the 2023-24 Tar Heels. Even so, at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte on Thursday morning, Trimble set the 2024-25 bar high for himself when revealing one individual goal.
"I think I really want an ACC Defensive Player of the Year," Trimble said about the award that hasn't gone to Tar Heel since John Henson earned the hardware in back-to-back seasons: 2010-11 and 2011-12.
"I know I'm capable of it. I guard the best player in the country [teammate RJ Davis] each and every day. And I think I do a good job sometimes. So, that's just one thing that, you know, I really walk away with at the end of the year."
Seth Trimble's junior campaign officially begins on Nov. 4 when the Tar Heels tip off their regular season by hosting Elon in the Dean E. Smith Center.
